Chestertown Recreation Commission Seeks Public Input on Parks and Trails

The Chestertown Recreation Commission invites the public to attend a community meeting on Tuesday, April 30th at Town Hall (118 North Cross Street) at 7:00 pm to help plan the future development of Chestertown’s park system.

A similar community meeting recently held at Kent County Middle School focused specifically on the largely undeveloped Margo Bailey Park. Twenty-four people attended. Small groups pored over maps and drew ideas for facilities and activities they’d like to see. The general discussion that followed led to a rough consensus that the southern portion of the park near Heron Point should emphasize open green space with meadows, paths, benches, and a picnic pavilion. The northern end near Chestertown Landing could include such features as a large playground, a kiddie splash pad/fountain, a beach volleyball area, and a multi-purpose playing field for team sports. The community members present did not agree about some other major proposals, such as a music performance space, a skate park, or pickleball courts.

More discussion and ideas about Bailey Park will be entertained at the April 30 meeting. Recommendations will also be gathered for the Town’s other parks, including Gateway Sports Park (behind Royals Farms), Ajax Downtown Park (off the Rail Trail), and Carpenter Park (in the Washington Park neighborhood).

Possible locations for new parks will also be considered. The Recreation Commission is particularly interested in suggestions for new walking trails that connect neighborhoods. Nature trails throughout the Radcliffe Creek watershed have been proposed by some.

The April 30th meeting is an important step in the development of Chestertown’s first Ten-Year Parks and Recreation Plan. Also informing the Plan are the results of past community surveys, a fresh survey conducted online last September, community meetings, and youth focus groups.

ShoreStrategies, LLC, a regional consulting firm that helped Kent County develop its current five-year parks plan, has been contracted by the Town to guide and assist the Recreation Commission. A draft of the Ten-Year Master Parks & Recreation Plan will be open for public comment later in the year. Once the Plan is completed, the Town of Chestertown will be well-placed to seek grant funding from the State of Maryland and other sources to gradually build out the community’s desires.