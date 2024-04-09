Out and About (Sort of): Compromise and Cars by Howard Freedlander

Compromise, a dirty word in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate, looks entirely different in Maryland’s General Assembly. Last week, as time was running out in the annual 90-day session, which adjourned yesterday at 12 midnight, the House of Delegates and the State Senate agreed on a $63 billion budget.

Since both chambers are heavily Democratic, it would be easy to assume that compromise is no big deal. That would be wrong.

Contention characterized the conference negotiations in the days leading up to the agreement. That scenario is not surprising. I have seen it play out for at least 50 years during my time as a close observer of practical democracy in the corridors of legislative power in our state capital.

The 141-person House of Delegates is typically more progressive than its neighbor across the marble hallway in the State House. It comprises large numbers of liberal politicians from Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, as well as Baltimore City. With forty-seven members, representing proportionally more rural areas, the Senate is a more conservative body.

Enough about the ways and byways of state politics. The bottom line is what matters to our state’s 6.2 million residents.

The state is dealing with a deep $3 billion deficit. While the State Senate was determined to avoid any additional fees and taxes during the 2024 session, the House wanted to plug the hole as soon as possible. Though just as unwilling as anyone else to pay increased taxes and fees, I endorsed the House position. I thought it fiscally wise to diminish the deficit expediently before it grows larger.

To increase funding for the cash-strapped Transportation Trust Fund for road and transit projects, while at the same time boosting spending on education, Shock Trauma and emergency services—beginning July 1– the two chambers agreed to raise $250 million in new revenue; up to $350 million within three years for transportation and up to $90 million for education.

The approved budget has been sent (as of April 5) to Gov. Moore, who will surely sign it.

We will pay the price through increased taxes on tobacco products and higher fees on vehicles. Though fortunately I do not smoke, I do drive a small SUV weighing 4,100 pounds. I currently pay $135 for a two-year registration. Now, I will pay at least $92 more.

As noted, I support the amended budget. The increased fees are annoyingly necessary. Motorists, including commuters, rely on usable roads and transit alternatives. The state’s economic posture, targeted at new and existing businesses, academic institutions and, happily, the new FBI headquarters in Greenbelt, must offer well-maintained and expanded roads for the benefit of our citizens.

Budget matters may seem boring and easily ignored. A number like $63 billion is hard to comprehend. Then, the consequences become eye-opening and personal when the pesky Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) sends us unwanted mail seeking larger fees. We wonder: why is the DMV dunning us?

Is there any good news in government snail mail?

At the risk of being a scold, I always urge readers to pay attention to the often-Byzantine machinations of the Maryland General Assembly. Its decisions, normally thoughtful and deliberative ones, affect all of us in some way. We cannot escape the “pocketbook” results.

I applaud the compromise. I cheer the deficit-fighting measures. I support the sense of urgency by the House of Delegates. And I empathize with state residents facing the increased financial burden imposed by the 2024 legislature.

Citizens have the unassailable right to demand fiscal prudence from their legislators and the governor. Increased taxes and fees are acceptable only if the public believes that its elected officials are intent on government efficiency and responsible management.

I have more faith in our state government than I do in our chaotic federal legislature. Still, vigilance is important.

