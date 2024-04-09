United Way’s Annual Bocce Competition Raises Funds

United Way of Kent County (UWKC) held its second annual bocce tournament on Saturday, April 6, at Wilmer Park in Chestertown. Teams competed for prizes, while taking advantage of the opportunity to practice for the upcoming league season.

The winning team was River Raptors, captained by Matt Groppe, supported by Muriel Cole, Denise Groppe, and John and Deborah Murphy. They were awarded a generous food and wine basket donated by Chesapeake Bank and Trust and Crow Vineyard. Winners raising the most money were Flock and Roll who included Debbie Wiener, Amy Brown, Lori Pinder, and Chrissy Nelson. They received a cruise on the Chester River Packet generously donated by the Packet. United Way of Kent County wants to thank the generous support of Urban Grid that operates storage and solar projects. Other sponsors included Fit Flock, Chestertown Animal Hospital, Chesapeake Bank and Trust, Washington College Enrollment Office, Chesapeake Investment Advisors, Twigs and Teacup, Mimi’s Closet, Hoon & Associates, Cross Street Realtors, Valliant Wealth Strategies, Hogans Agency Inc., Wye Financial Partners, Park Row Floats, Harborview Farms, Molly’s, Gillespie & Son, Inc., and Crow Vineyards.

The United Way of Kent County annual fund-raising campaign is underway. Donations may be made at any time via the website: unitedwayofkentcounty.org or by mail to United Way of Kent County, P.O. Box 594, Chestertown, MD 21620.