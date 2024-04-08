Video Opinion: Oxford Needs a Forensic Audit by Scott Rensberger

Editor’s note: journalist and filmmaker Scott Rensberger has lived part-time in Oxford for the last eight years quite contently for most of that time. But last year, when a simple inquiry about a stormwater flood gate near his home went unanswered after several attempts to reach Town Hall, Scott began increasingly worried about the town’s management and commitment to transparency.
More recently, after a community debate on the actual salary of the town manager, he faced a similar stonewall when requesting the precise compensation figure for the position. His response was to use his background as a professional storyteller to highlight his concerns.
This video is approximately nine minutes in length.
