Habitat Choptank Receives $450,000 Funding for Camper Street Neighborhood Project

Habitat for Humanity Choptank is one of 26 organizations on the Eastern Shore of Maryland to receive direct federal resources for projects as a result of efforts by U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin.

On March 14, 2024, President Biden signed into law $32.5 million dollars in federal funding for the projects put forth by these organizations that Senator Van Hollen and Senator Cardin then championed at a federal level to benefit Shore residents in a variety of areas, including community development, historical and cultural initiatives, infrastructure, public safety, environment and education, and workforce development. Overall, the Senators included over $200 million in federal dollars directly for Maryland through the fiscal year 2024 government funding bills. “Access to affordable housing is essential to any family’s economic security. That’s why we worked to support Habitat for Humanity Choptank’s ongoing efforts to expand available housing options in this community – providing more Eastern Shore families with a brighter future,” said Senator Van Hollen.

As a result of those efforts, Habitat Choptank will receive an allocation of $450,000 to support a new neighborhood of 12 single-family homes on Camper Street in Cambridge, providing safe, affordable, and energy-efficient housing opportunities for local community members. This future funding will be allocated to support infrastructure costs for the new neighborhood, which include roads, water and sewer, storm water management, sidewalks and lighting.

As a foundational component, safe, affordable and secure housing provides more than just shelter, but an opportunity to improve neighborhood stability, increase property values, and create opportunities for generational enrichment and growth for families. “Safe, quality, affordable housing has a positive impact on so many other aspects of family and community health”, shared Chief Executive Officer JoAnn Hansen. “Time and time again, we’ve seen children do better in school, the health of seniors improve, and local businesses benefit from retaining employees who have access to safe, affordable and quality housing.”

The efforts by Senators Van Hollen and Cardin to bring these resources to Maryland are a clear expression of their desire to support locally driven priorities and opportunities throughout the Eastern Shore. “Affordable housing has become unattainable for many middle and low-income families in Maryland and across the country. Building more affordable housing is critical in solving our housing crisis. Habitat for Humanity Choptank is helping to address our housing needs and putting homeownership within reach for so many Marylanders. With funding for this community-led project, fewer Cambridge families will face housing insecurity and more will have a place to call home,” said Senator Cardin.

To learn more about Habitat Choptank and our homeownership and financial counseling programs, visit our website at habitatchoptank.org or call the office at 410-476-3204.

The above neighborhood rendering of the planned Camper Street neighborhood was prepared by Aaron Hansen, a student in the University of Maryland College Park’s Architecture, Planning & Preservation program.

