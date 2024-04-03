“Her Helm” Author Kristin Rutkowski to Lead Panel Discussion April 6th at Sultana’s Lawrence Preserve

On Saturday, April 6, the Sultana Education Foundation will host a panel discussion led by author and photographer Kristin Rutkowski, who will discuss her recent book and photography exhibit, “Her Helm.” Rutkowski will be joined by a panel of captains highlighted in “Her Helm,” including Annie Richards, Abigail Robson, Nancy Robson, and the schooner SULTANA’s own Kate Dumhart. Copies of “Her Helm” will be available for purchase and signing at the conclusion of the event.

A portrait photographer, Rutkowski created “Her Helm” to shine a spotlight on the remarkable female boat captains working on Chesapeake Bay. Through her lens, Rutkowski skillfully captures the strength, determination, and grace of these women who navigate the Bay’s waters with expertise while working in a traditionally male-dominated industry.

The “Her Helm” panel discussion begins at 5:00pm at the Harwood Nature Center at Sultana’s Lawrence Wetlands Preserve in Chestertown. There is no parking at the Lawrence Preserve. Guests should park at the public lot at 314 Cannon Street and access the Lawrence Preserve (301 S Mill St) using the Gilchrest Rail Trail, from the rear of the public lot a 4-minute walk. Guests requiring physical accommodations should contact John Mann ([email protected]).