Outdoor Fun Planned for Adkins Arboretum’s Earth Day Celebration

A full day of outdoor fun is planned for Adkins Arboretum’s Earth Day Adkins event on Sat., April 20. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The rain date is Sunday, April 21, noon to 4 p.m.

The whole family is invited for a native plant sale, tree giveaways (while supplies last), dip netting in the wetland and hands-on nature activities with local environmental organizations, including ShoreRivers, Tuckahoe State Park, Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Talbot Master Gardeners, Phillips Wharf Environmental Center, Anne Arundel County Rec and Parks, Bartlett Tree Experts and Pickering Creek Audubon Center.

Refreshments from local food trucks will be available for purchase. Bring your spare seeds to participate in our seed swap, engage in living history with Native American historian Drew Shuptar-Rayvis and take a selfie with Mother Earth! There will also be live entertainment all day by Fine Times, Choptank Little/Big Band, The Naturalists, the Parsons Family and Improv Easton.

Thanks to the generosity of the Arboretum’s sponsors, Earth Day Adkins admission is just $5 per person when purchased in advance at adkinsarboretum.org or by calling 410-634-2847, ext. 100. Children ages 3 and under are admitted free of charge. Only 400 admissions will be sold, so early registration is advised. Admission increases to $10 on the day of the event. For more details, visit adkinsarboretum.org.