Multicultural Health Fair Set for April 28 at Shrewsbury Parish

A multicultural health screening and resource fair will be held on Sunday, April 28th from 1 to 3 p.m. at Shrewsbury Parish, 12824 Shrewsbury Church Road in Kennedyville, Md.

Organized and sponsored by University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown’s Shore Community Outreach Team, the fair is designed to connect local residents, particularly those from Hispanic communities, to the many health care and social services resources available in Kent County. The University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown is a University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) hospital; UM SRH is a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System.

Services offered at the event will include blood pressure and, diabetes screening, dental care resources, help with medication management and migrant support services, eldercare information and resources for substance use recovery and support, among others.

“Many community partners have come together to make this event an opportunity for members of underserved communities, including migrant individuals and families, to receive on-site health screenings and a wide array of information about how to access support services for health care, health insurance and much more,” said Emily Welsh, MSN, RN, Shore Community Outreach Team Nurse Coordinator. “We want people to know that they can get many kinds of assistance, support and certain health screenings right here in Kent County and free of charge.”

Organizations and agencies participating in the event include Chesapeake College Adult Education, Chesapeake, Multicultural Resource Center, Choptank Community Health, Corsica River Mental Health, Kent County’s Health and Social Services Departments, Kent County Rebuilding Together, Maryland Food Bank, Maryland Health Connection, Mid Shore Behavioral Health, Recovery in Motion, and UM Shore Regional Health’s Clark Comprehensive Breast Center and Population Health as well as Shore Community Outreach Team.

For more information, contact Michelle Matthews, Shore Community Outreach Team, 410-778-3300, ext. 5645, [email protected]