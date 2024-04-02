Artist Mary Pritchard Painting Demo at Academy Art Museum April 9

The Working Artists Forum will present a painting demonstration by well known local artist Mary Pritchard on Saturday April 9th at !0:30 AM at the Academy Art Museum in Easton. All demos are open and free to members of the public.

Mary Pritchard received her B.A in studio art from Mount Holyoke College and has Master’s degrees in both art and journalism. She was in-house corporate art curator for Ashland Oil, Inc.,advising on the acquisition, installation and conservation of art. She coordinated special events and traveling exhibitions for a variety of artists including internationally known landscape painter Wolf Kahn. Following a career in education administration at the University of Delaware, she returned to painting full time. An award-winning pastel artist, she is known for her landscapes of Maryland’s Eastern Shore, as well as coastal Maine and rural Nova Scotia. She maintains a studio in historic Chestertown, Maryland and teaches workshops at the Academy Art Museum in Easton, Md as well as online at Winslow Art Center. She recently joined the Trippe Gallery in Easton.