The Olde Kent Quilters Guild Will Present Shore Love Quilts Show and Market

The Olde Kent Quilters Guild will present its Shore Love Quilts! Show and Market on Friday April 12, and Saturday April 13, 2024 at the Presbyterian Church of Chestertown, 905 Gateway Drive Chestertown, MD. Show hours are 10 AM – 4 PM. Suggested donation is $8.00 for a 2-day pass with family maximum $24.00; children 12 and under are free.
The guild’s members have spent the last two years lovingly and skillfully creating the more than 100 quilts on display, which exemplify both the art and the craft of quilting through a variety of styles and techniques including traditional patchwork, modern art quilts and original designs. Attendees will be treated to an array of colorful and artistically created quilts, ranging in size from small wall hangings to bed size. Several of the quilts on display have won honors at the Kent County and Maryland State Fairs and at other quilt shows.
Between 1935 and 1942, as part of the FDR Second New Deal quilters were employed and the result was known as the WPA Quilts. In 2022, thirteen members of the guild, under the guidance of Elizabeth Pauley Teletski, undertook to honor the work and artistry of those quilters by creating new quilts from these old patterns. These quilts toured nationally and will be on display at the show.
The show’s market will be a great place for shopping, offering a diverse array of unique handcrafted items, books, patterns and fabrics for sale. Scissor/blade sharpening services will be available on Friday.
