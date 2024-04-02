How-To Fest: Learn A Little Bit About a Lot of Things April 13

Kent County Public Library’s How-To Fest is the place to go to learn a little bit about doing a lot of things!

From bellydancing to registering to vote, using a spinning wheel to creating a simple branding kit, the How-To Fest is not to be missed! Meet local experts who can’t wait to share their knowledge and enthusiasm with you. With a combination of scheduled presentations to attend and stations to visit at your own pace, you will definitely leave the How-To Fest knowing more than when you arrived.

Join us for a presentation:

How To Use a HAM Radio | 10:15-10:45am

How To Bellydance | 11am-12pm

How To Create a Simple Branding Kit | 12:15-12:45pm

Travel through the stations and learn How-To:

Register to Vote

Make Stained Glass

Compost at Home

Exercise Your Right to Vote

Use a Spinning Wheel

Move Out on Your Own

and more!

This event is designed for adults and teens. Children are welcome in the company of an adult, but most activities and information are targeted to an older audience.