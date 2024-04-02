How-To Fest: Learn A Little Bit About a Lot of Things April 13

Kent County Public Library’s How-To Fest is the place to go to learn a little bit about doing a lot of things!
From bellydancing to registering to vote, using a spinning wheel to creating a simple branding kit, the How-To Fest is not to be missed! Meet local experts who can’t wait to share their knowledge and enthusiasm with you. With a combination of scheduled presentations to attend and stations to visit at your own pace, you will definitely leave the How-To Fest knowing more than when you arrived.
Join us for a presentation:
- How To Use a HAM Radio | 10:15-10:45am
- How To Bellydance | 11am-12pm
- How To Create a Simple Branding Kit | 12:15-12:45pm
Travel through the stations and learn How-To:
- Register to Vote
- Make Stained Glass
- Compost at Home
- Exercise Your Right to Vote
- Use a Spinning Wheel
- Move Out on Your Own
- and more!
This event is designed for adults and teens. Children are welcome in the company of an adult, but most activities and information are targeted to an older audience.
