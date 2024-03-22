Wine of the Week by Jenn Martella: Copertino DOC Riserva

Ciao Tutti!

This weekend is Piazza’s last of our countdown to Easter and we return to the heel of Italy’s boot to taste the Copertino DOC Riserva from the Cantina Sociale Cooperativa. Even though this Cooperativa now has 300 members, their focus is not bulk production; rather, they are dedicated to producing high-quality wine from Puglia’s indigenous grapes such as this wine’s negroamaro.

The negroamaro grape probably accompanied the Greeks who settled in the Salento peninsula in the eighth century BC. Its name derives not from its taste but the dark skin of the grape whose taste is more blackberry and plum. The Riserva designation means the wine was produced from only the best vintages and was bottle aged for several years. I love its aromas of black and red fruits and medium to full body. If it does not accompany your Easter celebration, pair it with Piazza’s pasta with red sauces, lasagne, pizza, roasts or grilled meats.

I have been fascinated with Puglia since my last year of architecture school when our project assignment was temporary housing for disaster relief. My research led me to the yurts of Mongolia that may have inspired the trulli houses of Puglia. The village of Alberobello is full of trulli and this picture, courtesy of photographer Berthold Werner, shows their distinctive round shapes of mortarless construction from recycled limestone boulders found in the fields. I especially liked how this row of houses is identified by the graphic on the conical roofs-so much more stylish than a house number!

Piazza Easter Menu: Let Piazza’s Chef Chris’ Easter menu do the cooking for you so you can spend more time with family and friends before your Easter feast!

Visit https://www.piazzaitalianmarket.com/shop-special-meals/p/easter-dinner to order one item or the entire menu and place your order by emailing Leanne Young at [email protected].The deadline for orders is 5:00 pm on March 23rd and the pick up time is 9:00 am to 3:00 pm on Sat., March 30th.

Full Case Deadline: If you wish to order a case of one wine selection for Easter, the deadline for orders is noon on Wed., March 27th for pick up during store hours on Friday March 29th or Sat., March 30th.

I hope you can join me at Piazza Italian Market this Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45 to taste the Copertino DOC Riserva, my fave wine from Puglia.

Cin Cin!

Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a agent for Meredith Fine Properties. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.