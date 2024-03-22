MENU

Sections

More

March 22, 2024

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

News Maryland News

The Baltimore Sun Reports on Ridgely Police Department Temporarily Becoming Defunct

by Leave a Comment

Share

The Baltimore Sun is reporting on the curious situation in Ridgely, where the town has suspended its entire police force.

Read the full story here (a paywall may exist)

 

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *