It’s a Stretch… By Angela Rieck

My first foray to improve my health has been to follow a stretching program called Aging Backwards by Miranda Esmonde-White. I don’t find it particularly challenging because it is only 25-30 minutes of stretching, minor strengthening, and I don’t even break a sweat. A far cry from the spinning that I used to do before COVID.

There are three primary types of stretching: dynamic, static, and PNF (Proprioceptive Neuromuscular Facilitation). The latter stretching technique (PNF) is the most effective, but is best left to professionals (e.g., physical therapists) because it often requires two people and can result in injury if done incorrectly.

In dynamic stretching, the movement is continuous (think dancing). It was designed to prepare muscles, ligaments, and soft tissues for movement. Dynamic stretching builds flexibility, range of motion, and some muscular growth. Static stretching requires you hold the stretch for a period of time. Yoga, Barre, and Pilates are mostly stretching routines.

In the past, dynamic stretching was used to begin a workout or an athletic competition (anyone who has been to a football game has seen them do their stretching exercises en masse prior to the game). Only dynamic stretching should be used before a serious workout or competition. Static stretching may impair performance by limiting the body’s ability to react quickly for up to two hours.

Static stretching has the same advantages as dynamic stretching, but it builds muscle tissue more effectively than dynamic stretching. Today, it is recommended that all fitness programs incorporate both dynamic and static stretching. Some advocates for seniors recommend dynamic stretching only because it causes fewer injuries.

Static stretching builds muscle by activating proteins that strengthen muscle and connective tissue. Strength training (e.g., weights) is more effective, but stretching is more accessible, easier to do, and less likely to result in an injury.

Before 2020, stretching was getting a bit of a bum rap. But a 2020 research study found that stretching was more beneficial than any other type of exercise (even cardiovascular). People who participated in programs that involved only stretching had a lower mortality rate, better range of motion, higher flexibility, higher energy, fewer injuries, less long term pain, and better balance. (Note: This study and the 2023 study mostly involved seniors.)

The study challenged conventional beliefs so radically that many experts doubted the results despite the rigorous controls and statistical techniques that were used. It went against the prevailing wisdom at the time which was to minimize or eliminate pre-workout stretching. But this study proved that stretching not only was better than other programs in flexibility, balance, and range of motion, but it also reduced mortality (unlike other fitness routines). What does this mean? Well, for one thing, it means that I killed myself spinning for no reason!

After a 2023 study confirmed those findings and reported even greater benefits from stretching, medical professionals began to change their way of thinking. The study conclusively proved that adults who did flexibility exercises at least five times a week had a 20% lower risk of dying. Static stretching was more effective than aerobic exercise and resistance training for: flexibility, range of motion, increased energy, and balance, which resulted in fewer and less serious falls. People who used a stretching routine reported a reduction in long-term pain and higher overall feelings of wellness compared to other practices. And the study found that stretching improved cardiovascular function, including circulation.

Lower morbidity rates with stretching are primarily a result of the cardiovascular benefits. If we don’t move, our blood doesn’t flow well, this is especially true for people with sedentary jobs. Poor flexibility is associated with arterial stiffness. So stretching improves arterial function by reducing resting heart rate, lowering blood pressure, and increasing vasodilation (widening of blood vessels).

I have to admit that one of the benefits of my namby-pamby program is that I feel a lot better. And it becomes a cycle, I feel better so I want to do it more, and when I do it more, I feel better. My energy levels have increased dramatically. I guess I would call it a non-vicious cycle (if that is a thing?).

This is not to say that other fitness routines should be replaced by stretching. These routines have their advantages, weight training is good for weight loss, cardio fitness helps increase endurance and improve breathing; running, swimming, cycling, and walking provide substantial health benefits as well. But overall, stretching is the most effective.

So, are you convinced? If so, the FIRST step is to consult a medical professional, especially if you suffer from pain or have had surgical interventions. A number of routines including Yoga, Pilates, Flexibility classes, and Barre are primarily stretching. But if you don’t want to commit to classes, there are a multitude of free stretching videos available on YouTube. The National Institute of Aging even provides a stretching YouTube video. You can also purchase monthly or annual memberships or DVDs. While I was researching this article, I tried out several YouTube videos on my Smart TV.

A medical professional I know recommends Jessica Valant, a licensed physical therapist who has produced hundreds of Pilates-based videos. While some of these videos are free on YouTube, she also offers an annual membership program with access to all of her videos, lifestyle recommendations, and individual assistance. What I like about her videos is that they are very easy to follow and can be as brief as 10 minutes for a specific issue (e.g., shoulder, back, stress, sleep, thoracic, shoulder, anxiety, alertness, legs, well-being, arms, hips, and dozens more); and if done daily for a month you should experience substantial benefits.

The program that I follow uses routines from different disciplines with an emphasis on posture, the hips, and the spine, which are my problematic areas.

Other programs on YouTube focus on sleep, balance, flexibility, anxiety, range of motion, relaxation, energy, well-being, focus, knees, hips, feet, legs, arms, shoulders, neck, pain reduction, general movement, overall health, connective tissue, and many, many more. But experts recommend that it is best to begin with a whole body stretch and then focus on the problem areas.

Stretching to reduce mortality or reduce pain doesn’t have to be a big commitment. One researcher proposed a 2-minute back stretching routine using two Yoga poses (Puppy pose followed by Cat/Cow). Consistency is more important than the amount of time spent. All stretching routes when done correctly are effective.

Since our body is interconnected, stretching one section such as the lower back, will help hips and knees…stretching the upper back will help shoulders. It is called nonlocal flexibility transfer, and because of this phenomenon, lower-body stretches can improve upper-body flexibility. For example, shoulder stretches can have an immediate impact on hip mobility. Many physicians and scientists believe that these interconnected pathways may explain the reduction in mortality from stretching.

And the funny thing is that I believe that stretching is an instinct that we seem to have lost. Maybe our lives got too busy or sedentary. Yet, our cats and dogs know this and they stretch every time. We even have yoga poses named after animals.

Perhaps this is another thing that we can learn from our furry friends.

