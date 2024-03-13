Working Together on Senior Care: A Chat with Talbot Health’s Carrie Ottie and Upper Shore Aging’s Andy Hollis

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In a recent discussion with the Spy, Carrie Ottie from the Talbot Health Department and Andy Hollis, the CEO of Upper Shore Aging, discussed how these two organizations work together and the unique approach their organizations have taken to enhance senior care in their regions.

The collaboration involves integrating the Adult Evaluation and Review Services (EHRs) program with the Senior Care Program, a strategy not commonly found elsewhere in the state. This integrated model allows nurses and social workers to serve as senior care case managers, offering immediate eligibility assessments and enrollment into the program. This approach streamlines the process, avoiding the delays typical in other counties where referrals are necessary.

The program, initially a pilot in three counties, has proven especially beneficial for rural senior care, receiving additional local funding due to its success in keeping seniors out of nursing homes. This model not only reduces costs but significantly improves the quality of life for seniors, allowing them to remain in their homes longer. Despite financial constraints at the state level, the program’s effectiveness has motivated local efforts to continue supporting the growing needs of the aging population in these communities.

This video is approximately minutes in length. To help with this year’s Senior Drive, please consider donating. on their Amazon Wishlist here. For more information about senior care services for Talbot County please go here. For Upper Shore Aging please go here.