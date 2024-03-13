Celebrate National Trails Day

Mark your calendars for Celebrate Trails Day 2024 on April 27, 2024! Hosted annually on the fourth Saturday of April, this spring celebration envisioned by the Rails to Trails Conservancy (RTC) invites everyone to embrace America’s remarkable trails and trail systems. Organizations throughout the Eastern Shore will be hosting several events to honor and appreciate trails’ invaluable role in our lives and communities.

Trails are essential for offering chances for exploration, adventure, and discovery, inviting people of all ages and backgrounds to go on memorable adventures in the outdoors. These benefits range from encouraging physical activity and mental well-being to fostering connections with nature and facilitating economic development.

In addition to celebrating existing trails, efforts are underway to expand and enhance trail infrastructure on the Eastern Shore. A group led by the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy (ESLC) in Easton, MD is spearheading plans to create a comprehensive regional trail network connecting communities and highlighting the region’s natural and cultural assets.

In addition, a new trail map has been developed by the Eastern Shore Regional GIS Cooperative with support from the Rural Maryland Council. It provides detailed information about trail locations, amenities, and points of interest, making it easier for residents and visitors alike to plan their outdoor adventures.

Whether it’s a guided hike, a trail cleanup initiative, or a family-friendly nature walk, there are plenty of opportunities to get involved and make a positive impact in your community on Celebrate Trails Day and throughout the year. Visit https://www.eslc.org/celebratetrails/ to learn about all the trail events on April 27 and join in celebrating the beauty and significance of our local trails.

To learn more about the ongoing efforts to advocate for more trails on the Eastern Shore, visit https://www.eslc.org/towns/eastern-shore-regional-trail-vision/.

Learn more at RailsToTrails.Org/CelebrateTrails

Explore the trail map at https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/413da86ab8f94d8e801ca66df4787a1f