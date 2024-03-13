Benedictine Bourbon Street Masquerade to be Held at Trident Aircraft Hanger

Benedictine will hold its annual Spring Gala fundraiser, themed “Benedictine Bourbon Street Masquerade” on Saturday, April 27th at the Trident Aircraft Hangar in Easton. This important fundraiser benefits the students and adults living with developmental or intellectual disabilities and autism that Benedictine supports. Families, staff, community members, and businesses are all invited to celebrate the accomplishments of the past year.

“Every spring, our community gathers to celebrate the students and adults living with developmental and intellectual disabilities and autism that we support, their families and our dedicated staff,” stated Scott Evans, Benedictine Executive Director. “Without the support of the community, we cannot achieve our mission of helping those children and adults reach their greatest potential. We are so fortunate to have Candi Chiaruttini and Paul Milne chair this wonderful event! As the former owners of The Oaks, combined with Paul’s experience as an acclaimed chef, their expertise is so appreciated.”

“Benedictine Bourbon Street Masquerade” begins with the “Brass Band Cocktail Hour” followed by “The Garden District” dinner, awards and live auction. The evening’s festivities will continue with “Laissez Les Bon Temps Rouler” desserts and dancing in the dramatic setting of the Trident Aircraft Hangar.

“Each year, our Spring Gala raises critical funds that support Benedictine’s vital work of providing the best care and services for the students and adults clients we support, helping them learn, grow and achieve their greatest potential,” commented Claudia Cunningham, Benedictine Chief Advancement Officer. “We are thrilled to be working with Sidney Davenport-Trond and the team at Gourmet by the Bay at The Village Shoppe. It’s going to be a very special evening!”

Benedictine extends gratitude to all the families and community members that support its Spring Gala along with event sponsors which include The Brett and Molly Sause Family Fund, BUCS Engineering, Mullen, Sondberg, Wimbish and Stone, Preston Automotive Group, Pep Up, The Nolan Investment Group, Willow Construction and Acrisure.

Tickets to the “Benedictine Bourbon Street Masquerade” Spring Gala, can be purchased HERE or you can contact Amy Pippin at 410.364.9613 / [email protected]. Sponsorship Opportunities are also available. Please contact Caroline Bauerle, Director of Development, at 410.369.9612 / [email protected].

For room reservations, please call the Tidewater Inn at 410.822.1300 to get a discounted rate on room reservations. You can also contact the Easton Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott at 410.822.0050 and mention you would like one of the rooms reserved for Benedictine.