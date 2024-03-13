CBMM Offers New Opportunities To Explore on the Water This Year

Make plans now to join the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum for exploration, relaxation, and family fun on the Miles River in the coming months through Patriot Cruises, log canoe racing charters, and more.

Providing on-the-water experiences is central to CBMM’s mission, and the addition of the cruise boat PATRIOT to the fleet last summer has expanded the offerings available for guests this year.

A St. Michaels tradition dating back to 1969, PATRIOT is a 65-foot, two-level vessel modeled to resemble a Chesapeake Bay steamboat with a capacity to provide tours for up to 149 passengers.

Patriot Cruises begins its season on the weekend of April 20-21 in conjunction with the Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival at CBMM and continues through the end of October.

Narrated Historical Cruises share the beauty and history of the region through stories highlighting the historic homes and wildlife along the route, while weekend Island Music Cocktail Cruises are more laidback with groovy tunes providing the soundtrack for the trip.

Guests can make reservations now and save at patriotcruises.com on cruises throughout the season. Combo tickets, good for a Narrated Historical Cruise and CBMM general admission, are also now available through the Patriot Cruises website and will be sold at the ticket booth during the season.

CBMM members save $4 on cruises booked with an online promo code or at the ticket booth. For opening weekend cruises, everyone can get an online-only deal and use promo code SEAGLASS2024 to save $10 off adult and senior tickets.

In addition, a limited number of season passes are available now for $80, offering access to all regularly scheduled Narrated Historical Cruises and Island Music Cocktail Cruises this year. These passes, which can be purchased at bit.ly/PATRIOTSeasonPass24, are valid for one guest and not transferrable.

On select weekends this summer, CBMM is also offering private river cruises aboard its historic floating fleet vessels to watch log canoe races on the Miles River.

These two-hour charters, scheduled for June 29 and 30, July 27 and 28, and Sept. 7, 8, 14, and 15, offer a chance for up to six passengers to get an up-close view at a unique Eastern Shore tradition. The cost is $375 per charter, with a 20% discount for CBMM members.

Registration for these cruises is open now at bit.ly/LogCanoeCruises2024, with a three-week sign-up period exclusively for CBMM members before open registration begins April 1. There are a limited number of charters available, and all cruises are dependent on marine conditions.

To become a CBMM member and access early registration as well as the charter discount, PATRIOT discount, and all the other exclusive programming and benefits of membership, visit cbmm.org/memberships or contact Membership Services Coordinator, Debbie Ruzicka at 410-745-4991 or [email protected].

Races featuring Chesapeake Bay sailing log canoes are staples of the region with competitions held along the Chester, Miles, Choptank, and Tred Avon rivers. Featuring an iconic design featuring long masts and large sails, the log canoes keep upright as they reach speeds of 10 knots or more, thanks to crew members climbing to the ends of 15-foot boards that hang off the side.

Photographers, sailing aficionados, and wooden boat enthusiasts will all find something to enjoy on these action-packed charters led by an experienced captain and crew aboard a traditional Bay vessel in CBMM’s floating fleet.

New for this year, Patriot Cruises will be offering morning log canoe spectator cruises on days there is racing in the Miles River, as well.

Stay tuned to cbmm.org/cruises for the latest information on these offerings and more expected to be added in the coming weeks.