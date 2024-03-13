WC-All Learn at Lunch with Author Laura Oliver April 9

Your happiness is less dependent upon circumstances than the story you tell yourself about those circumstances. And that’s something you can control. Join us for Practical Magic: Change Your Story, Change Your Life, on April 9, 2024, at noon in the Hynson Lounge as one of Washington College’s Academy of Lifelong Learning (WC-ALL) Learn at Lunch programs.

Beginning with the placebo effect, you will learn the science behind the power of words to change your thoughts, feelings, expectations, and ultimately our experiences. You will learn to rewire your brain to create satisfying tales about yourself and others that you can actualize. In the end, everything is a story.

Laura J. Oliver is the author of The Story Within, New Insights and Inspiration for Writers (Penguin Random House), featured by “Poets and Writers Magazine” and “The Writer Magazine” and endorsed by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Jon Franklin. A developmental story editor and writing coach, Oliver has won a Maryland State Arts Council Award and an Anne Arundel County Literary Arts Council Award for her work. She is currently a top story weekly columnist for Spy Community Media newspapers; https://talbotspy.org/author/laurao/. Her stories are featured on NPR Morning Edition (WHCP radio) and appear in national newspapers, magazines and top-tier literary reviews. Oliver is a popular speaker on the craft of writing and using writing to create wellbeing. Oliver has taught creative writing at the University of Maryland and at St. John’s College. www.thestorywithin.com

Founded in 1992 by community members committed to bringing the joy of lifelong learning to the mid-shore region, WC-ALL is led by volunteers who work closely with Washington College’s staff. Access to WC-ALL courses is free for Washington College faculty, staff, and students.

To view the full list of Learn at Lunch Programs please visit: Learn@Lunch | Academy of Lifelong Learning (washcoll.edu)