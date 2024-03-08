Chris Wheedleton Joins Rivers & Roads as Consultant

Rivers & Roads Consulting, a leading regional consulting firm, proudly announces the addition of Chris Wheedleton to its team as a Consultant. Leveraging his extensive experience in strategic planning, fundraising, workforce development, and collaborative problem-solving, Wheedleton joins Rivers & Roads in a pivotal role.

“I am thrilled to welcome Chris Wheedleton to Rivers & Roads Consulting, where his extensive expertise will undoubtedly elevate our strategic capabilities,” stated Ross Benincasa, co-founder and partner at Rivers & Roads. “Chris’s proficiency in strategic planning, community engagement, and fostering collaborative solutions align seamlessly with our firm’s mission to drive impactful results. His arrival marks a significant milestone for us, as his skills are not only complementary but also amplify our ability to deliver unparalleled value to our clients.”

Wheedleton, a distinguished leader in his field, previously spearheaded workforce employment solutions for veterans and their families at Easterseals DC MD VA. His notable achievements include developing impactful programs to aid veterans transitioning to civilian life, securing grants for homeless and incarcerated veterans, and fostering partnerships across community agencies and philanthropists.

In addition, Wheedleton played a pivotal role in establishing Moving Dorchester Forward as the lead nonprofit for children and families in Dorchester County. He accomplished this by fostering partnerships between community agencies, government, and philanthropists to collectively share resources to focus on community engagement, early education, and economic development. His ongoing commitment to the community is demonstrated by his current position on the School Board for Dorchester County Public Schools.

Reflecting on his new role at Rivers & Roads, Wheedleton expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I am honored to join Rivers & Roads and contribute complementary support to the firm. The collaborative approach the team employs to empower our community aligns with my values, and I am excited to be part of this impactful journey.”

Boasting a diverse career, Wheedleton’s experience spans leading business units for renowned corporations such as Nabisco, Kraft, and Pepsi. With a track record of winning multi-million dollar contracts, he later transitioned into the education sector, rising to the executive team of one of the largest charter school organizations in the U.S.

Wheedleton’s strategic acumen extends to leading successful philanthropic campaigns, collaborating with educational institutions like the University of Maryland and Purdue University, and bridging the gap between the worlds of business and education. His unique position allows him to create innovative solutions where systems may not efficiently connect.

At Rivers & Roads, Wheedleton will focus on strategic planning, helping organizations clarify their vision, community engagement, and establishing clear success metrics for clients. His expertise will benefit organizations seeking guidance in fundraising, community development, and team building.

Chris Wheedleton can be reached directly at [email protected] or 202-805-3696.