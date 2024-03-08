Game On! By Craig Fuller

Questions about President Joe Biden’s capacity to campaign for reelection were put to rest in last night’s State of the Union Speech. Constructed to provide a means to compare the incumbent President with his predecessor on key issues, foreign and domestic, it also provided a platform to claim credit for specific actions that improve the lives of many.

Clearly, Democrats were relieved with a performance being called “fiery.” I would say it was a fierce and solid defense of the Biden Administration’s first term and a challenge to sensitive issues around which Republicans have rallied like abortion, immigration and crime.

And, not resting on a strong performance last night, the President immediately went to Pennsylvania today to campaign while the White House released the list of states receiving visits by Cabinet officers during the rest of March. Also released was another measure of success with a report that the two hours spent by the President at the State of the Union event were the two most lucrative hours for fundraising experienced by the Biden campaign.

One speech does not make an election successful. However, President Biden clearly did what he needed to do, and he laid the foundation for the months ahead. Now the American voter will focus on two individuals seeking the presidency with two very different views of our nation and of the world and fundamentally different core values.

It remains likely that the race will be close. Hopefully, those who have considered funding and supporting a third party or the No Labels candidate will be discouraged from continuing the effort.

Only time will tell, but last night seemed to mark a turning point in Election 2024.

If you missed the speech, CLICK HERE, to see a full replay and judge for yourself.