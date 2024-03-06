What Supporting Trump Says About You by J.E. Dean

Generalizations are dangerous. Not all Trump supporters are, as Trump would say, “deluded lunatics.” But maybe some are. Donald Trump has a remarkable record of offensive behavior. Some of it is racist. Some of it is criminal. And much of it is hypocritical. Does support for Trump entail accepting everything that Trump has said or done? Of course not. But I wonder how Trump supporters can look at themselves in the mirror while knowing the ex-president’s record.

As I thought about how people can support Trump, I jotted down a list of things that Trump has said or done.

Trump confused Nikki Haley and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Several times in recent weeks, he has referred to Obama when he meant Biden. He called Joe Biden “Sleepy Joe” and said, “He doesn’t even know if he’s alive.” Biden is showing signs of age. But what is a 77-year-old, who regularly makes similar misstatements, doing, saying Biden is too old to be president?

Not paying taxes. Do Trump supporters support tax evasion? Should a billionaire pay $750 in taxes a year? If everyone were as successful at avoiding taxes as Trump has been, the federal government, including the Department of Defense, Medicare and Medicaid, and Social Security, would collapse.

Claiming to win an election in 2020 that he clearly lost. This is a tough one–especially when Trump insists that voter fraud won the election for Biden. Trump no longer discusses the details of how he lost the 2020 election. Instead, he relies on generalized allegations of fraud by Democrats, “RINOs” and communist lunatics.

Making questionable political appointments to the Cabinet and federal agencies and subsequently firing many of them, sometimes on Twitter. As president, Trump engaged in personnel practices that would get any corporate executive fired. Remember the appointment of Senator Jeff Sessions (R-AL) as Attorney General. After Sessions refused to recuse himself from the Russia probe, Trump fired him and call him “mentally-retarded.” He also referred to Sessions as “Mr. Magoo, “an idiot,” and “mixed-up and confused.”

Dozens of former Trump appointees oppose his attempt to return to power, including General John Kelly who Trump called, “a lowlife with a small brain and a big mouth.” He also called for the execution of the former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. What does this behavior say about Trump’s fitness to serve as president?

Bragging about being famous allowing you to grab women by the “pu**y.” What adult says things like that? Trump claims it was locker-room talk, but his personal history is that of a “player.” Case in point: He had an affair with a Playboy Playmate for nine months just after Melania gave birth to their son, Barron. Have you seen the photo of Trump with his one-time friend, Jeffrey Epstein?

Believing that business fraud is OK. Trump has been found guilty of inflating the values of real estate to defraud banks and other lenders into giving him lower interest rates on loans. Trump argues that nobody was hurt. He even went so far as to imply that banks welcomed being defrauded. The State of New York sees it otherwise. Now billionaire Trump is having difficulty raising money for the half billion dollar fine imposed on him.

Calling federal judges “deranged” for not dismissing felony charges related to the January 6, 2021 insurrection; obstruction of justice; taking secret documents with him to Mar-a-Lago after he left the White House; interfering with the counting of votes, including asking the Georgia Secretary of State to “find me” 11,780 votes.

Promising to pardon January 6 rioters. Trump has not promised to pardon all of them, but he has called the people who caused multiple deaths and millions of dollars in damages “patriots.” The U.S. Office of Government Accountability (GAO) claims the cost of January 6 is around $2.7 billion, including actions taken to improve the security at the Capitol to prevent a repeat of January 6. The “cost” of people dying, of course, cannot be calculated.

Calling Vladimir Putin a “genius” and “savvy” for his actions in Ukraine. According to Volodymyr Zelensky, 31,000 Ukrainian troops have died. If that number is accurate, total deaths in Ukraine likely exceed 50,000. And the end of the war is not in sight.

While on the subject of Putin, Donald Trump once said he trusted Putin’s word over the reports of U.S. intelligence agencies. Putin assured Trump that Russia had not attempted to influence the U.S. presidential election. Who is comfortable believing Putin?

Saying he will be a “dictator for a day” in a campaign speech. Was this just “political rhetoric” in the same way as the “grab them by the pu**y” comment with Billy Bush was “locker room talk?” I don’t think so.

Trump promises “retribution” against his enemies and claims he is doing so on behalf of his supporters.

Calling prosecutors “animals.” Trump called Manhattan district Attorney Alvin Bragg an “animal” after Bragg indicted him for 34 felony counts in connection with Trump’s payment of “hush money” to avoid publication of reports of his affairs with porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal.

In addition, Trump regularly frequently invokes language once used by Adolf Hitler. The most troubling example is promising to eradicate “vermin” that are “poisoning” the blood of America. I have a tough time understanding how Trump supporters can be comfortable with their candidate using this language.

Trump supporters: “What are you thinking?” I suggest you take a closer look at your candidate before it’s too late.

J.E. Dean is a retired attorney and public affairs consultant writing on politics, government, and, too infrequently, other topics.