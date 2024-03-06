Working Artists Forum Sponsor Painting Demonstrations

The Working Artists Forum is pleased to sponsor painting demonstrations at their monthly meetings which are free and open to the public. The demo artist for the March meeting is Stacey Sass, a well-regarded local watercolor artist. The demo will take place on Tuesday March 12th at 10:30am at the Academy Art Museum in Easton.

Stacey Sass will demonstrate the process of creating watercolor monotypes using a simple plexiglass plate. This one-off printing process is a hybrid medium that can produce delightful randomness that is hard to achieve with traditional watercolor techniques. A seafood still life will be used for the subject matter.

Stacey earned an MFA degree from the Maryland Institute College of Art in 1988. After a career as an art teacher, she is now taking time to paint for herself. She is a plein air addict and often paints from her boat. Her subject matter includes not only water and boat themes but also landscape and still life. She is involved in local art organizations and continues to be engaged in private and group watercolor lessons.

For more information visit www.workingartistsforum,com.