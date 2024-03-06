Bookplate Author Event: Peter Breslow and His Life at NPR

The Bookplate is happily open again after their store renovations, and they are continuing their 2024 season of author lectures on March 20th with journalist Peter Breslow for a 6pm event at The Kitchen and Pub at The Imperial Hotel.

In 1982, an aspiring journalist knocked on the door of a fledgling news organization named National Public Radio looking for a job. NPR decided to take a chance on Peter Breslow and for the next four decades they grew up together. In Outtakes, Breslow offers an unvarnished, often hilarious, look behind the scenes of one of the world’s preeminent journalistic institutions. Readers are there as history unfolds live on the radio: Breslow orchestrating coverage during the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster and the Pulse nightclub shooting. Engaging and immersive, it is startling story after story from someone on the frontlines of journalism. Travel with him up Mt. Everest (recorder in hand), enjoy Oreos with an Afghan tribal leader, feel your knees shake atop the Empire State Building, and watch rattlesnake venom drip from his microphone. Peter Breslow’s chronicles are breathtaking and a master class in audio storytelling.

“Peter takes us on a wild ride of assignments from the South Pole to the Amazon to Mogadishu to Baghdad… His memorable memoir takes us behind the scenes of some of the most important events of our times…(and) tells how NPR grew from a fledgling network into a major news source…” – Scott Simon, host NPR’s Weekend Edition Saturday

“Ever wonder what kind of people helped build NPR into the revered media institution it is today? Peter Breslow’s rollicking memoir pulls back the curtain on what it took to make radio from the farthest reaches of the world…” – Rachel Martin, NPR Host

“…an enticing peek into the vibrant world of radio journalism that exists beyond the editing suites and studio microphones.” – Hampton Sides, New York Times bestselling author of Ghost Soldiers, Blood and Thunder, and On Desperate Ground

For decades Peter Breslow roamed the planet as a senior producer for NPR’s All Things Considered and Weekend Edition. He has won multiple journalism honors, including two Peabody Awards. Peter grew up in River Edge, New Jersey, worships the music of Muddy Waters and rides his bike whenever he can. He has twin daughters Eden and Danielle, and lives in Washington, DC with his wife Jessica and their dog Sadie.

For more event details contact The Bookplate at 410-778-4167 or [email protected]. These events are free and open to the public. The Bookplate will continue their event series with an author lecture at The Kitchen on April 3rd as Neil King, Jr. will be discussing his book American Ramble. The Kitchen at The Imperial is located at 208 High Street in Chestertown, Maryland.