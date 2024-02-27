SCOT Provides Blood Pressure Screenings for Dixon Group Employees

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health’s (UM SRH) Shore Community Outreach Team (SCOT) recently partnered with the Dixon Group to provide blood pressure screenings for 65 Dixon employees at four of the company’s Chestertown locations: Dixon Specialty Products, BOSS, Distribution, and Headquarters. UM SRH is a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System.

“Throughout the afternoon, we checked blood pressure and discussed a heart-healthy lifestyle, including lower salt food choices, smoking cessation, decreasing caffeine intake and increasing activity,” said Emily Welsh, MSN, BSN, SCOT Nurse Coordinator. “After identifying a few employees with notably elevated blood pressure levels, we contacted three health care local providers to coordinate needed follow-up care for these individuals. We also provided 13 screening participants with automatic blood pressure cuffs for home monitoring and educated them on how to use the devices.”

“This is our second year working with SCOT to provide a large-scale blood pressure screening for the Dixon employees,” said Kasey Price, RN, Occupational Health Nurse and Benefits Coordinator for the Dixon Group, who accompanied the team. “Cardiovascular health is one of the most prominent concerns impacting our employees. The collaboration between the Dixon Group and UM SRH SCOT continues to benefit our company and our community. Working with the SCOT gives our team members greater opportunities while at work to learn the importance of wellness and health promotion.” Price will work with several screening participants with higher blood pressure readings for further evaluation and education.

SCOT members conduct outreach visits to provide preventive health care information and screenings at trusted community sites, including employers, firehouses, places of worship, residential care facilities, community organizations and other social centers, and also serve patients and families in their home settings. To find out more, make a referral or request services, call 410-778-3300, ext. 5646 or email [email protected]