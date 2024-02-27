Jennifer Chrzanowski Appointed AAM’s Interim Director

The Board of Trustees of the Academy Art Museum have announced that effective February 23, 2024 AAM’s Deputy Director, Jennifer Chrzanowski, will be assuming the role of Interim Director.

Jennifer joined AAM in June 2019 as AAM’s Development Manager and has quickly risen through the ranks. Jennifer first was promoted to Director of Communications and Audience Engagement and was recently elevated to the Deputy Director role. Jennifer has made her mark at AAM as the organizer of our well regarded and very popular annual craft show (one of AAM’s three major annual fundraisers). She also has been responsible for increasing AAM’s visibility by growing our social media presence and managing all aspects of AAM’s branding, launching AAM’s gift shop, and in 2020 closing out a capital campaign that raised funds to construct our new Museum entrance and courtyard.

Jennifer brings a depth and breadth of museum and gallery experience to this role. Prior to joining AAM, Jennifer was the Operations Manager at the Augusta Museum of History in Augusta, Georgia. She also served as the Founding Director of dnj Gallery in Los Angeles, CA, the Marketing and Public Relations Director at Melanee Cooper Gallery in Chicago, IL, a Gallery Assistant at Gallery Luisotti in Santa Monica, CA and a Curatorial Assistant at the Museum of Contemporary Photography in Chicago, IL.

The Board of Trustees appreciates that the Museum will be in Jennifer’s very capable hands as we conduct the search for AAM’s next Director.