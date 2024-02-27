RiverArts March Exhibit: A Celebration of Ceramics

In the beginning, there was mud. The many ways humans learned to form that mud into practical containers that eventually evolved into beautiful artistic forms is explored in RiverArts’ March exhibit: Grounded. This celebration of ceramic art opens First Friday, March 1.

The invitational show features work by 14 accomplished artists from the Chesapeake area, showcasing their wide variety of styles, their individual approaches to working in clay, their influences and artistic insights. These artists approach their work from diverse points of view, but all are grounded in the traditions of the art — turning humble clay into functional objects of everyday use or creating poetic pieces to be appreciated on their own.

Yoshi Fujii and Matt Hyleck are from Baltimore. From the Eastern Shore are Wendy Cronin and Rick Bisgyer, Paul Aspell, Wanda Brumwell, Fredy Granillo (pictured), Marlayn King, Veronika Norton, Mike Pugh, Doug Sassi, Marilee Schumann and Laura Ventura.

A vintage piece by the late Seiko Behr will also be on view. Seiko lived and worked in Chestertown, specializing in modernist sculptural containers for ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arranging, in which she was a master.

The exhibition will be accompanied by a grand Potters Marketplace where gallery goers will find a tempting selection of pieces from each exhibitor for sale. Functional items such as mugs, plates, platters and teapots will be offered alongside decorative urns, vases and art pieces.

A concurrent show at RiverArts Clay Studio Gallery will present work created by the Clay Studio’s vibrant local potter’s community and students. This smaller show places emphasis on the variety and creative explorations that happen every day in that exciting space.

Join RiverArts for a First Friday opening reception on March 1, 5 – 7 pm at both galleries. For those interested in learning more about the creative process of clay, please join the artists at a Second Friday reception March 8, from 5 – 7pm in the Main Gallery.

RiverArts Main Gallery is at 315 High St. in the Breezeway. The Clay Studio Gallery is at 200B High St. Open hours at both locations will be Wednesday-Friday 11am to 4pm and Saturday 10 am to 4 pm. Both shows continue through Saturday, March 30.

This special exhibit is sponsored in part by Kent Cultural Alliance and the Maryland State Arts Council. Community sponsors and supporters are The People’s Bank, Chesapeake Bank and Trust, Peaceful World Enterprises, Chestertown Ukulele Club, Hegland Glass, The Mill of Kingstown and Zephyr Pottery Studio.