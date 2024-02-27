Adkins Arboretum Mystery Tuesday! Guess the Picture

The answer to last week’s mystery is seaside alder, Alnus maritima.Seaside alder is a small deciduous tree or large shrub in the birch family.It is often found growing beside streams, bogs, and ponds near coastal areas, and sometimes in standing water. It is well-suited to wet soils, or areas with seasonal flooding.Seaside alder’s dense foliage is attractive to nesting birds and makes a suitable windscreen, hedge, or specimen plant. Seaside alder is known for its ability to fix nitrogen in the soil.Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy Newspapers and Adkins Arboretum.
