Holiday for Hospice: Belly Bustin Grill Owners Raise $20,000 for Compass February 16, 2024

On December 16, 2023 Vickie and Jake Sizemore, owners of Belly Bustin Grill food trailer, brought together family, friends, and members of the community for an unforgettable night of giving at their annual event, Holiday for Hospice. With their warm hospitality and commitment to Compass’s mission, the Sizemore’s set the stage for a memorable event.

Holiday for Hospice is an event dedicated to raising funds and awareness for Compass Hospice, a leading provider of hospice care, grief support services, and supportive care throughout Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne’s counties. This year’s event was a tremendous success, raising an impressive $20,000! Throughout the evening guests had a variety of opportunities to support the cause including a live auction, silent auction, and a 50/50 raffle.

This event was inspired by Jake and Vickie’s own experience with hospice. In 2017 after Jake’s mother passed away under the hospice services of the Gilchrist Center in Howard County. Touched by the amazing dedication of the hospice nurse, The Sizemore’s wanted to find a way to give back to the organization that served their family. Every year they would host a Christmas party and decided to put out donation jars for hospice. Over the years the event grew and grew along with the generosity of their family, friends, and local businesses.

The highlight of the evening was the live auction, led by Randy Ridgley, of Ridgley Auction Services. This featured an array of unique items, including a Blackstone grill donated by Gray’s Gas, a huge fire pit filled with tons of goodies, donated by the cafeteria ladies at Greensboro Elementary School, an Rtic cooler that included a meat pack from Sudlersville Meat Locker, and an amazing fishing charter, donated by Danny Harris. In addition to these wonderful items, there were many, many, baskets filled with an array of wonderful items to bid on as well.

“We are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support we received from Holiday for Hospice,” said Shelly Baird of Compass Hospice. “The generosity of our community allows us to continue providing exceptional care and support to individuals and families facing end-of-life journeys. These funds will make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve.”

The success of Holiday for Hospice would not have been possible without the dedication of the sponsors, donors, volunteers, and attendees. Compass Hospice extends heartfelt thanks to Vickie and Jake Sizemore, as well as everyone who contributed to making this event a resounding success.

Event Staff: Jesse Porter, Marybeth Clough, Margie Cook, Kaila Cary, Carrie Sears, Mona & Brian Karsseboom, Lauren Nickerson, Doreen Welk, and Jessica Reeder. Special thanks to Theresa Gill Schroll, for all of your hard work, in getting so many things donated!!

Sponsors: Eaton Farm, Town of Ridgely, Russell Parks, Star Trucking, Peach Blossom Farm, Sonny Eaton Farm, Southern States, J.R. Smith Inc., Boyle Bros. Saathoff Farm, Jones Farm Downes Farm, Little Eagle Farm, Clark Family Livestock, Harmony Acres, Chesapeake Burial Vault, Sharon Byrd, Judy Mcferren, J.A. Phillips Trucking LLC., Bonnie Bishop, Alti Vader Farm, Hutchison Supply, Mark Langmead, Summit Bank, David Phillips, Town of Greensboro, Cusick Farm, Sonnie Keyes, Outsider’s Towing, Maple Meadow Farm, Donna Digialono, Artie Forster Farm, Jimmy Roe, Brian Simpson, and Integrated Collision from Easton, MD, who donated what was left to make it an even $20.000.00!

There were numerous gift cards, and gift baskets donated by friends, family, and local businesses. Music was donated by Captain Morgan D.J Service

Meat for this Event was donated by Sudlersville Meat Locker and prepared by Twin Walnut Farms.

This is an annual event that is hosted in December each year. Mark your calendars for Saturday, December 21, 2024! Due to its growing success and popularity the Sizemores will be hosting it at the Sudlersville Volunteer Fire Co, fire house. If you would like to support the event this year through donations or helping with planning, please reach out to Vickie Sizemore at 443-277-5007 or [email protected].

Compass is incredibly grateful for the support received from Holiday for Hospice. The Sizemore’s generosity truly exemplifies the compassion that this community has for Compass’s mission!

For more information about Compass, call 443-262-4100 or visit compassregionalhospice.org.