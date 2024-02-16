UM Shore Regional Health’s Laboratory at Roundtop to Reopen February 19

UM Shore Regional Health’s Laboratory at Roundtop, located at 6602 Church Hill Rd., Suite 450 in Chestertown, will reopen to patients on Monday, February 19 following a brief closure to focus on staffing and recruitment of additional phlebotomists and team members. The facility has also undergone several upgrades including new flooring and fresh paint since temporarily closing in November 2023.

“UM Shore Regional Health has been committed to reopening the laboratory by spring 2024 and has worked hard to ensure we were able to accomplish this well-ahead of our goal,” said Juliana Hospodor, Director, Laboratory Services, UM Shore Regional Health. “This is a promise of quality and consistency to our Kent County community.” UM Shore Regional Health is a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System.

Laboratory services are available at the Roundtop location from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Mondays and from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.

Patients with CareFirst, CIGNA and Priority Partners as their health insurance must use a non-hospital laboratory to complete lab work.