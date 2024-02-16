Garden Club of the Eastern Shore Hosts Address on Climate Change

All hands on deck as climate change causes sea levels to rise and encroach on low lying roads and properties and inundate local storm management systems. Our leaders on Maryland’s Eastern Shore are challenged to mitigate flooding and design solutions that leverage the best of ideas for protecting our way of life and preserving our connections to the water.

With a panel of local experts, including Kody Cario, Tim Kearns, Roy Myers and Larry A. White, former Horns Point Lab Director Mike Roman will moderate a discussion at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, Van Lennep Auditorium aimed at understanding the efforts underway in Easton, Oxford, St. Michaels and Cambridge. Sponsored by the Garden Club of the Eastern Shore, join us on March 13 at 11 a.m. to learn more about the challenges and solutions being developed and implemented as we adapt to rising sea levels and related climate change events. Admission is free and seating is limited. All donations benefit the Garden Club of the Eastern Shore’s Scholarship Fund.

In addition, the Oxford Community Center will be sponsoring a complimentary three-part series on this topic on April 10, May 1, and June 5. Check the OCC website for details and to register.

For more information about the Garden Club of the Eastern Shore or to make a donation to the Scholarship Fund, write to GCES, P.O. Box 1924, Easton, MD 21601.

Cutline for the Strand project photo: Along the Strand in Oxford, a project is underway to reduce erosion and create living shorelines to build up the beach. Grasses will be planted on the berms, hooks and islands to stabilize the eroding shoreline.