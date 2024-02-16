Cult of the Con by Bob Moores

I asked ChatGPT “What are the characteristics of con men?” Its response:

1) Con men are skilled in the art of deception. They use various tactics to mislead and trick individuals into believing false information or promises.

2) Con men often possess charismatic and persuasive personalities. They use charm, smooth-talking, and manipulation to gain the trust of their targets.

3) The primary goal of a con man is to exploit the trust or confidence of others for financial gain.

4) Con men often devise elaborate schemes that appear legitimate on the surface but are designed to deceive people.

5) Con men are often quick thinkers, adept at adapting to changing situations. This allows them to manipulate circumstances to their advantage.

6) Con men typically lack empathy for their victims. They exploit others for personal gain without regard for the harm or financial loss they cause.

Do these characteristics fit anyone you know?

Then I researched cults on Wikipedia. Noteworthy cult leaders of the past were:

Jim Jones, who led 909 members of his Peoples Temple in Jonestown, Guyana to their deaths by stabbing, shooting, and forced drinking of cyanide-laced Flavor Aid in 1978.

Marshall Applewhite’s Heaven’s Gate UFO cult, whose 39 members committed suicide by taking phenobarbital-loaded applesauce, washed down with vodka, in March 1997.

David Koresh, who led 80 members of his Branch Davidians to their deaths by immolation in the siege with Federal agents at Waco, Texas, in 1993.

Now it seems we have ex-president Trump exercising some kind of mind control over his followers. Many say they admire his “strongman” persona. But I have to ask: Does strength guarantee benevolence? I offer Hitler, Stalin, Pol Pot, and Idi Amin as historic examples, Putin and Kim in present day.

Admirable leaders of the past, MLK Jr, JFK, Mandela, Mother Teresa, Gandhi, Lincoln, Mohammad, Confucius, the Buddha, Jesus, and Moses (when he was not making war) displayed humanistic qualities of equanimity, compassion, love, honesty, fairness, and altruism.

History judges them ethical and trustworthy, that they were not pathological liars, cheaters, bribers, and did not display unbridled egotism. They were not petty, jealous, vindictive, misogynistic, insecure, dictatorial white supremacists. They were not accused, much less indicted, for multiple crimes and found guilty of fraud and rape.

In other words, the leaders just mentioned were the opposite of Trump. The question then becomes: How can Trump be admired by so many?

At a rally last year, Trump told supporters, “I am your justice, and for those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your retribution.” Wonderful.

He pleads to his MAGA supporters to send him donations so he can defend himself against deep sate bogymen who are working to subvert you, me, and the USA, all the while chuckling at the ease with which they can be duped.

I offer that the main reason why he is running for president is to avoid prison. He figures he can pardon himself if convicted in any of the 91 indictments he currently faces. It goes without saying that he will pardon most, if not all, of the insurrectionists he directed on 6 January 2021. He has already been found civilly liable for business fraud and rape.

And yet, through it all, his fans continue to adore him, and the fear he instills in his Congressional sheep means they will not make a move without his blessing.

Is this the kind of person we want back in the White House?

Bob Moores retired from Black & Decker/DeWalt in 1999 after 36 years. He was the Director of Cordless Product Development at the time. He holds a mechanical engineering degree from Johns Hopkins University