Award Winning Author and Screenwriter Eugene Garcia-Cross to Speak at Washington College

Washington College’s Rose O’Neill Literary House will welcome award winning novelist and screenwriter Eugene Garcia-Cross to the famed literary hub on campus. Garcia-Cross will read excerpts from several works of his fiction and take questions from the audience on the writing process and selling screenplays and series to television and streaming networks.

The event will take place on Tuesday, February 20 at 6:00 p.m. at the Rose O’Neill Literary House and is part of the Sophie Kerr Screenwriter series, which brings film and TV writers to the College to teach classes and offer lectures and workshops. The talk will be free and open to the public.

Garcia-Cross is the author of the collection “Fires of Our Choosing” (2012), and his short fiction has appeared in Narrative Magazine, TriQuarterly Online, and American Short Fiction. As a screenwriter, he has written for NBC, the Disney Channel, NBC’s Peacock streaming service, and more. He has also taught at Northwestern University, Drew University, the Fashion Institute of Technology, amongst others. His debut novel, “Miss Me Forever”, has recently been released with Dzanc Books.

Garcia-Cross is the recipient of scholarships from the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference and fellowships from NBC, the National Hispanic Media Coalition, the Yaddo Artists’ Colony, and the Sewanee Writers’ Conference.

The Rose O’Neill Literary House is located at 407 Washington Avenue in Chestertown, MD., across the street from the main campus of Washington College (campus map available here). Parking is available behind the Lit House.

Learn more about the Lit House, including about its current Screenwriters’ Series events, online at https://www.washcoll.edu/lithouse.