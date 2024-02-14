Citizen Advisory Committee: Call for Applications

Kent County Public Schools is accepting applications for anyone interested in serving on the Citizen Advisory Committee.

The Citizen Advisory Committee is a channel for public concerns, advice and communication and, as requested, will make recommendations on topics and issues impacting Kent County Public Schools’ educational programs and activities.

The committee does not provide oversight to standing or ad hoc committees.

There are a total of seven seats available for the upcoming term: one at-large member, one member for each of the five schools and a student member from Kent County High School in their junior or senior year.

The application is available for download here.

Applications must be returned by Friday, March 31 to: Gail Manley, Executive Assistant to the Superintendent, Kent County Board of Education, 5608 Boundary Ave., Rock Hall, MD 21661.

They may be faxed to 410-778-2350 or emailed to [email protected].

New members will be appointed to a two-year term at the April meeting of the Kent County Board of Education. Their terms will begin July 1.

For additional information, visit the Citizen Advisory Committee webpage listed above.