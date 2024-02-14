UM Shore Regional Health’s Next “Breathe Again” Smoking Cessation Course is February 21

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System, will host “Breathe Again: A Journey to a Smoke-Free and Healthier YOU,” designed to help smokers who wish to quit, on Wednesday, February 21, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, 100 Brown Street.

This is the second session of this five-session course that is scheduled once per month. Sessions will run through May 2024. There is no charge for the course, but registration is required. Attendance in all five sessions of the course is encouraged but not required.

Led by Sandra Wilson-Hypes, Health Educator for University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, this course offers guidance, information, tools and resources to help participants quit smoking. Participants discussed Smoking 101 during the January session. On February 21, class attendees will participate in creating a quit-smoking plan. Future discussions will focus on the various health risks of smoking (March 19), the challenges to quitting smoking (April 17), and information, tools and resources for staying smoke-free (May 22).

“If you are taking steps to prioritize your health in 2024, quitting smoking is a crucial step toward improving your overall health and well-being,” said Wilson-Hypes. “By enrolling in a smoking cessation course, you can gain the necessary guidance and support to successfully break free from the habit and embrace a healthier lifestyle. If you didn’t start your new year smoke free, you can still prioritize your health this year by choosing to quit smoking.”

Classes are open to all smokers. Family members and caretakers are encouraged to participate as well. Register online at umshoreregional.org/health-education and click on the date(s) of the course you wish to attend in the calendar provided or call Wilson-Hypes at 410-778-7668, ext. 5679.