Letter to Editor: Tench Tilghman Chapter Meeting Planned in Chestertown

Please share with your readers that the Colonel Tench Tilghman Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will meet on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at 11:00 AM at the Chester River Yacht & Country Club in Chestertown, Maryland. Anyone interested in joining should email Warren Tewes at [email protected] by February 28, 2024.

We’ll also talk about the Children of the American Revolution’s 2024 project, “Play It Loud,” which uses music therapy to help veterans.

Wes Hagood, Publicity Director

Colonel Tench Tilghman Chapter of the SAR