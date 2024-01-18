TAP Presents “You Have the Right to Remain Dead”

Narrator Harnell Chesterton takes us to visit a small community theater group staging a play set in the Deep South. The play’s characters are all in an uproar because Fat Daddy, the patriarch of the family, is about to change his will. Is Fat Daddy the target of the killer? Is his wife, Sweet Mamma, looking to do him in? Or is it his son Earl, daughter-in-law Savannah or daughter Hyacinth? Maybe it’s the hired hand Clete! But — is it really Fat Daddy who is dead? Just wait until local police sleuth Officer Bainbridge begins his investigation!

Meet TAP’s talented ensemble cast: Greg Wilson (Harnell Chesterton), Archie Tinelli (Officer Bainbridge), Alison Lynch (Blanche LaToure), Joe Opalski (Fat Daddy/Arnold), Lynn Sanchez (Sweet Mama/Doris), Sarah Claggett (Savannah/Lois), Sarah Kilmon (Hyacinth/Leigh), Chris Mooney (Clete/Ajax), Greg Allis (Earle/Steve) and Avarie Wilson (Trudy Marsh).

TAP will be introducing TEA with TAP Sundays. Enjoy a complimentary cup of tea and treats at its Sunday matinees provided by Doehrn Tea Co of Oxford.