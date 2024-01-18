The Music of Duke Ellington with Sue Matthews and Robert Reed January 28 in Oxford

Sue Matthews, Vocalist, and Robert Redd, Pianist, will present an afternoon concert featuring the music of Duke Ellington. What better authority to share this incredible music than the current pianist of The Duke Ellington Orchestra, Robert Redd! Ella Fitzgerald’s musical association with Duke Ellington will be a highlight of this concert. Please join us Sunday, January 28, 2024 3 p.m. in the Parish Hall of The Church of the Holy Trinity, 502 S. Morris Street, Oxford.

Sue Matthews, truly one of the great vocalists of our time, has enjoyed performing in top jazz clubs, concert halls and music festivals stateside and abroad. Her silky smooth croon and infectious vitality has entertained audiences around the world. Locally Ms. Matthews has been featured at The Mainstay (Rock Hall MD), The Chestertown Jazz Festival, and The Rehoboth Jazz Festival (Rehoboth DE).

Robert Redd is a current member of The Duke Ellington Orchestra, performing throughout the U.S. and abroad. He continues to be the pianist and leader for The Wolf Trap Jazz Trio and often performs with the Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra. Many Sunday evenings Robert can be found performing with the Brooks Tegler Trio at The Irish Inn, Glen Echo MD, one of the longest running jazz gigs in the Washington DC area.

This is an exciting opportunity to experience two phenomenal jazz musicians creating a magical experience with the music of Duke Ellington and Ella Fitzgerald. No tickets are required. A free will offering will be accepted at the door. For further information, please call 410-226-5134. Please join us!