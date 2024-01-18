The Chestertown Rotary Club Presents the Third Annual “Spring Fling”

January 2024, Chestertown, Maryland – The Chestertown Rotary Club presents their third annual “Spring Fling” event at The Chester River Yacht and County Club, 7738 Quaker Neck Road in Chestertown, March 2nd starting at 5:30pm.

This event is a fundraiser to benefit the club’s community scholarship fund. Guests will enjoy an evening’s entertainment including a sumptuous buffet dinner, a silent auction, music from all genres with DJ Mike from Rock and Roll Express. Enjoy our headliner performance from comedian/illusionist Reggie Rice. Reggie Rice features a blend of stand-up comedy and magic tricks that will have everyone mesmerized and amused! Reggie is a three-time Washington D.C. comedy Magician-of-the-Year and has been the opening act for American Idol Jordin Sparks and former First Lady Michelle Obama. He has been featured on the Travel Channel, performing his comedy magic for thousands of people all over the world, including Comedian Kevin Hart, Ryan Seacrest, and Shaquille O’Neal.

Chestertown Rotary Project Committee Chair Stewart Seitz said: “This event provides an opportunity to share a special evening with friends at the Country Club and help Rotary support one of its core causes: education.”

Tickets are$ 65.00 per person.

Please contact David White at [email protected] to purchase tickets