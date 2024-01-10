2023: A Year in Review at Londonderry on the Tred Avon

As Londonderry on the Tred Avon reflects on 2023 and looks ahead to 2024, it is thankful for the dedication and enthusiasm of their team, residents and community partners who all played vital roles in this year’s success. This same team has set the stage for an even stronger 2024.

A few highlighted achievements include:

Londonderry proudly welcomed new CEO, Christine Harrington in September. With Harrington’s extensive experience as both an organizational leader and day-to-day manager in the senior living work field, with over 15 years in an executive role, she has been an ideal fit for the community.“We were thrilled to welcome Christine this past September,” said Rachel Smith, Londonderry’s Sales and Marketing Director. “Getting to know her and witnessing the unique value she adds to our community and team has been a delight. We’re eagerly looking forward to the future and counting on her as an integral part of our exceptional team.”

Londonderry also continued its record of community recognition in 2023 winning Best Retirement/55+ Community in the APG Best of the Best Chesapeake Community Choice Awards and being named a finalist in the Senior Living Category. Other awards included, “Best Residential Community” in Talbot and Dorchester Counties for the fourth year by the readers of Coastal Style magazine as well as “Best Retirement Community” in What’s Up Eastern Shore magazine.

Also in 2023, Londonderry was pleased to introduce our New Board President, John Flohr along with two new additions to our Board, Steve Cades and Jean Rhian.

Jennifer Hughes, Londonderry Controller, graduated from Shore Leadership, a nine-month program where participants learn through face-to-face discussions with local community leaders and experts from organizations and institutions that shape the region’s economic structure and culture.

On October 19th, Londonderry hosted their annual themed event, with Casino Night being 2023’s theme. The event was attended by more than 100 guests, which included residents, residents’ families, members of the Board of Directors, local elected officials and other community members. Guests walked a red carpet, played table games led by a professional croupier with fun money and were entertained by a live band while enjoying casino-themed drinks and appetizers.

“The accomplishments of this past year are a testament to the dedication of our incredible team members, Board of Directors, residents and supportive community business partners,” said Christine Harrington, CEO. “We are truly fortunate to have so many wonderful people contributing to our commitment of excellence on campus. As we step into 2024, we’re excited to enhance retirement living at Londonderry through innovation and advancement.”

As the new year gets underway, there are ownership opportunities available. To learn more about what residences are available, please contact Rachel Smith, Sales and Marketing Director at [email protected] .