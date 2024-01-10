TAP will be hosting auditions for THE BOYS FROM SYRACUSE

Tred Avon Players will be hosting auditions for its upcoming musical production of THE BOYS FROM SYRACUSE, which will be performed April 18 – 28 at the Oxford Community Center.

AUDITION DATES Auditions will be held at the Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Rd. Oxford, MD.

Tuesday, January 30 from 6:00 – 8:30 pm

Wednesday, January 31 from 6:00 – 8:30 pm

Saturday, February 3 from 1:00 – 3:30 pm

PLAY SUMMARY

Filled with two sets of twins, mistaken identity, and women chased and chaste, THE BOYS FROM SYRACUSE was the first musical ever adapted from Shakespeare. Identical twins Antipholus of Syracuse and Antipholus of Ephesus were separated as children in a shipwreck. Both have menservants, also twins, both named Dromio. When the Syracuse set arrive in Ephesus, mishaps and mischief ensue as they are mistaken for their brothers by merchants, wives, and mistresses. Perplexed partners, disgruntled courtesans, and outraged policemen are left in the duo’s wake before this show’s tangled web is unraveled.

Based on Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors, THE BOYS FROM SYRACUSE is often considered the finest of all Rodgers and Hart. With big band, late 1930s swing numbers, familiar songs include ‘Falling in Love with Love,’ ‘Sing for Your Supper,’ and ‘This Can’t Be Love.’

CASTING NOTES

ANTIPHOLUS OF SYRACUSE Male, age 20s-40s, baritone.

DROMIO OF SYRACUSE Male, age 20-50s, baritone.

ANTIPHOLUS OF EPHESUS Male, age 20s-40s, baritone.

DROMIO OF EPHESUS Male, age 20s-50s, tenor.

ADRIANA Female, age 20s-40s, soprano.

LUCIANA Female, age 20s-40s, soprano or mezzo-soprano.

LUCE Female, age 20s-50s, alto.

AEGEON Male, age 50s-70s, tenor.

ANGELO Male, age 20s-70s, tenor.

SERGEANT Male, age 20s-50s, tenor.

COURTESAN Female, age 20s-50s, soprano or alto.

DUKE OF EPHESUS Male, age 50s-70s, baritone.

CITIZENS OF EPHESUS Male and Female, age 18-70s of all vocal ranges. Spoken roles include Merchant of Ephesus, Merchant of Syracuse, Sorcerer, Tailor, Apprentice, Fatima, Emilia, Maids, and Courtesans.

Liz Clarke will direct THE BOYS FROM SYRACUSE, with Sam Stenecker as music director and Cavin Moore as choreographer. They ask that you come prepared to:

Sing a song of your choosing with two copies (preferred), not to exceed 48 bars of music. Ideally, you will choose music that is in keeping with the character and vocal range of your preferred role.

Learn and dance a short movement sequence.

Read selected scenes from THE BOYS FROM SYRACUSE script that will be provided during the audition.

PRODUCTION CREW

THE BOYS FROM SYRACUSE will also need a production crew – sets, lights, sound, and stage crew. If you are interested, come to any audition to find out more information, or send an email to [email protected].