Life is a Cabaret at Church Hill Theatre January 20th

Church Hill Theatre has put together a sophisticated night-club revue for January 20 to chase away the mid-winter blahs. An all-star array of performers, including talent from the Big Apple, will reprise favorite songs and music from Broadway musicals. CHT’s own version of the Stork Club or the Copacabana will provide an immersive experience that brings the music straight into our hearts. The program begins with a 6:30 cocktail hour and the curtain goes up at 7:30 pm

The first set, Friends, will highlight performances by well-known CHT performers. The second set, Family, will feature duets by actual relatives—married couples, brother & sister, and mother & son—who have strong connections to the theater. Some will perform in both sets. Bob McGrory will introduce the performers and keep the audience entertained.

Three local men, Matt Wood, Jamie Johnson, and Trey Wolfe, all graduates of own Green Room Gang summer camp for children, now live and perform in New York City. They have arranged their schedules to return to their theater roots for this special event. The show’s director, Shelagh Grasso, who taught them all at Queen Anne’s County High School, is delighted that they finally can perform together.

Other well-known local artists will contribute their own musical chops. They include Erin Bradley, Bradley Chaires, Jane Copple, Nevin Dawson, Debra Ebersole, Matt Folker, Becca Van Aken, Marcia Gilliam, Max and Natalie Hagan, Kathy and Cory Jones, Heather Joyce Byers, Melissa McGlynn, Bob and Laura McGrory, Greg and Colleen Minahan, Richard Mondes, Steffi Ricketts, Heather Robuck, JW Ruth, Brian Whitaker and Hannah Yoder. The music will run from Rogers and Hammerstein to Stephen Sondheim—and of course will include a song from Cabaret.

This special one-time performance costs $50 and includes light refreshments and a cash bar. Tickets are available through the website: churchhilltheatre.org, or by calling the theater office Monday through Friday between 11:00 and 4:00: (410) 556-6003. Please note that ample free parking is now available at the town lot at the corner of Main and Green Sts.