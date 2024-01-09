Live Music History of American “blues” at The Mainstay

On Friday, January 26th, The Mainstay in Rock Hall, MD is pleased to host the debut presentation of the Crossroads Blues Experience, a live performance/ multimedia program with an American history approach for people of all ages. The program celebrates the roots of American “blues” music dating back about 100 years ago, when a handful of musicians from the most disadvantaged region of America created a sound that changed the course of popular music all over the world.

Crossroads Blues Experience merges the early enduring sounds of pre-electric blues music (think Robert Johnson, Blind Lemon Jefferson et. al.) with multimedia imagery to create a visual storytelling experience. Each of the iconic American songs performed during the program reflects one of the major modes of transportation that evolved during this era in our history (“shoes”, riverboats, trains, cars, and flight), and that this music acknowledged. The program tells the story of each era in projected images, accompanied by live performances. The featured local performers on stage are Karen Somerville (on vocals), Van Albert (playing the Delta Blues and ragtime on acoustic guitar), and Steve McGovern (on blues harmonica). The format of the program welcomes audience discussion following each of the historical time brackets represented.

In addition to public presentations such as this Mainstay appearance, the Crossroads Blues Experience also intends to bring the production to Kent County schools. The multimedia experience offers students the opportunity to interweave American culture, geography, social studies, and history in an entertaining format, based on the stories and narrative of the origins of blues music.

Showtime for the performance is 8 PM. The Mainstay is located at 5753 North Main Street in Rock Hall. Tickets are $15, with all proceeds helping to offset the company’s technical production expenses that prepare them for school visits. Tickets can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are also accepted by calling (410) 639-9133.