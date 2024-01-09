Choptank Health Announces New Medical Provider in Rock Hall

Choptank Community Health System recently welcomed provider Annie Coyer, PA at its Community Health Center at Rock Hall Elementary School. Coyer also sees Choptank Health medical patients at the Chestertown Health Center.

Coyer, who has been a provider with Choptank Health since October 2021, is now seeing Choptank Health medical patients of all ages and students enrolled in School-Based Health on Mondays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Choptank Health’s Community Health Center at Rock Hall Elementary.

“We are excited to have our Chestertown office’s primary care services extended into the Rock Hall community,” said Choptank Health CEO and President Sara Rich. “Annie’s new role will help more people have access to medical care in Kent County.”

Coyer specializes in the comprehensive assessment and treatment of pediatric and adult patients working in local, rural communities.

Coyer received her Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies from Arcadia University and a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Wesley College.

She is board-certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants and is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants and the Society for Emergency Medicine Physician Assistants.

Choptank Health’s School-Based Health Centers provide medical and dental services for students in Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot County Public Schools. Behavioral health and nutrition services are also offered in Caroline and Talbot, and dental services for Dorchester County Public School students. A mobile health unit is also used as part of Choptank Health’s School-Based health center services.

Choptank Community Health System provides medical and dental services in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties to more than 30,000 adults and children, with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated healthcare for all.

Choptank Community Health’s medical services include primary health care, women’s health, prenatal care, pediatrics, behavioral health, chronic health management, care navigation, and laboratory services, with new medical patients welcome.

New and existing Choptank Health medical patients can call the Community Health Center at Rock Hall Elementary School at 667-377-2004 or the Chestertown Health Center at 443-215-5353 to schedule a virtual or in-person appointment, with more information at www.choptankhealth.org.