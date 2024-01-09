Chestertown Spy

Radcliffe Creek School, a leading K-8 institution dedicated to serving students with diverse learning needs, is thrilled to announce its upcoming Professionals Breakfast on January 25.

This event offers a unique opportunity for professionals of the Mid-Shore region to engage with the school’s faculty, explore the campus, and delve into the innovative methodologies employed to create hands-on, individualized learning environments.

The Professionals Breakfast aims to foster connections with fellow educators, therapists, counselors, testing specialists and business leaders in the greater Mid-Shore community. Through engaging discussions, tours, and presentations, participants will gain valuable insights into the diverse strategies and personalized approaches used to empower students to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.

“Our school takes pride in its inclusive and personalized approach to education,” Allison Jones, the school’s admissions director, said. “This event serves as an excellent platform for professionals to witness ﬁrsthand our commitment to fostering an environment where every student’s unique strengths are recognized and cultivated.”

Radcliffe Creek has empowered children for over 25 years. Since 1996, the school’s mission has been to “empower children in a dynamic environment that celebrates unique learning.” A haven for neurodivergent and neurotypical students alike, students migrate from 9 counties and nearly 25 zip codes to take part in Radcliffe Creek’s personalized, multi-sensory education experience. At Radcliffe, a child may receive instruction well above their grade level in the areas in which they excel. However, if a student struggles in an area, such as reading, they receive high-quality, personalized, small-group instruction via programs like Orton-Gillingham.

Following a meet-and-greet breakfast for professionals to network and get to know one another, attendees will be able to experience a comprehensive tour of the school’s campus. Throughout the tour, guests will have the opportunity to observe the specialized learning environments designed to meet individual student needs effectively.