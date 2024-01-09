UM Shore Regional Health Welcomes Nicholson as Senior Vice President for Finance

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH), a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System, recently welcomed Paul Nicholson, MBA, FHFMA, as senior vice president for finance, succeeding Joanne Hahey, CPA, who retired in November 2023.

Nicholson’s responsibilities will include managing patient and administrative services and directing the financial operations of UM SRH, a multi-provider health organization comprising hospitals, acute care, ambulatory care and post-acute care, physician practices and foundations.

With more than 30 years of experience in health care administration, Nicholson brings strong leadership in financial planning and decision support, reimbursement, patient access, care management and health information to UM SRH. Most recently, he served as senior vice president and chief financial officer at the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson (also an UMMS hospital), a role he held since 2012. His additional previous experience with UMMS includes serving as chief financial officer for the UM Rehabilitation & Orthopedic Institute in Baltimore, as decision support manager for University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore and as division administrator for the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. He also previously served as vice president and chief financial officer for Washington Adventist Hospital in Takoma Park. Nicholson currently is a volunteer member of the Finance and Operations Committee at Health Care for the Homeless of Maryland.

Nicholson earned a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration and Hospital Administration from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn., and a Master of Business Administration in Healthcare Administration from City University of New York, Baruch College.

He has been an active member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association since 1998 and achieved his Certified Healthcare Finance Professional (CHFP) and Fellow of the Healthcare Financial Management Association designations (FHFMA) in 2010.

“We are excited to welcome Paul to our team,” said Ken Kozel, President and CEO, UM SRH. “I am confident that his wealth of knowledge and experience, as well as his achievements in health care leadership and physician practice operations, will be extremely valuable to our entire team and the long-term success of UM Shore Regional Health.”