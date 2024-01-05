First Baby of 2024 Arrives at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton Birthing Center

The first baby of 2024 arrived on January 2nd at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health’s Birthing Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton. UM Shore Regional Health is a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System.

Knox Krieger was born at 2:24 p.m. to Amanda Pae and Josh Krieger, both of Cambridge. He weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 19 inches long, and joins three older siblings at home.

“I had an amazing birth experience,” said Pae. “My nurses, Haley and Courtney, were extremely supportive, helpful and attentive, and I am super grateful for them both. My midwife, Molly (Bernish, CNM), made sure everything went as smoothly as possible, and the anesthesiologist was amazing. They all listened to and addressed my concerns and we are forever grateful for this team.”

”There is truly nothing better than getting to help families bring new life into the world and provide them with the best support throughout their labor and delivery experience,” said Haley Setter, RN, Birthing Center nurse at UM Shore Regional Health. “I’m so grateful for the opportunity to have helped bring the first baby of 2024 into the world.”

Pae and her newborn were gifted a congratulatory basket from UM Shore Regional Health, which included baby clothing, diapering, bathing, feeding and health items, pacifiers, baby toys and baby books. Shore United Bank also donated a $250 savings bond certificate to the newborn.

Nearly 1,000 babies are born at the Birthing Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton each year.

University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton recently was recognized for the third time as High Performing in Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy) by U.S. News & World Report.

CUTLINE: From left are Josh Krieger, Amanda Pae and First Baby of 2024, Knox Krieger.