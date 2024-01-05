MENU

January 5, 2024

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

9 Brevities

Kent County Flashback: Getting Ready for Ice Sailing

Joe Strong Downey, who was born in 1919, is seen preparing for ice sailing. After serving in the Army during WWII, Mr. Downey returned to Rock Hall where he later owned and operated the Rock Hall Texaco gas station and Dairy Queen. Image courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.

