Centreville Council Highlights: Brinkley Appointed Town Manager and GTI Gets Thumbs Up on Cannabis Odor Elimination Plan

The Centreville Town Council got off to a roaring start when they gathered last night at the building. The headline news is that the town leaders have so much confidence in Green Thumb Industries to reduce the smell of cannabis emanating from the production facility that they voted (3-2) to withdraw a proposal that would have authorized a moratorium to restrict GTI’s indoor growing capacity plans. Here is a highlight reel of GTI’s Jeremy Kacuba outlining their plan below.

But the most moving part of the agenda was tucked in at the very end, with Council president Ashley Kaiser announcing that with the unanimous agreement of her colleagues, acting town manager Carolyn Brinkley would hold that position permanently, effective immediately. Ms. Brinkley has held the position of town clerk since 2011.

Green Thumb Industries

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This video is approximately 12 minutes in length.

Carolyn Brinkley Appointment to Town Manager

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This video is approximately two minutes in length.