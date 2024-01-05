Adkins Arboretum Offers Botanical Art Classes

Learn to capture the nuances of plants in colored pencil or watercolor when Adkins Arboretum offers a series of botanical art classes. Programs include:

Color Pencil I: Techniques

Fridays, January 12, 19, February 2, 9 and 16, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Taught by Sarah Saltus, the focus of this course is on color application and color theory.

Botanical Drawing I

Sundays, February 11, 18, 25 and March 10, 12:30 –3:30 p.m.

Led by Sarah Saltus, this introduction to botanical drawing will focus on developing skills and techniques necessary to capture the essence of flowers, fruits, pods, and leaves. Each student will produce a detailed botanical study in pencil.

Botanical Drawing II

Sundays, March 17, 24, April 7 and 14, 12:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

Watercolor is a versatile and expressive medium that can initially be intimidating. This introductory class with Kelly Sverduk will focus on proper watercolor techniques: brush handling and control of water, mixing colors using a limited palette and achieving gradients with washes and layering.

Watercolor I

Fridays, March 1, 8, 15 and 22, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Watercolor is a versatile and expressive medium that can initially be intimidating. This introductory class with Kelly Sverduk will focus on proper watercolor techniques: brush handling and control of water, mixing colors using a limited palette and achieving gradients with washes and layering

Watercolor II: Painting and Composition,

Fridays, April 12, 19, 26 and May 10, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Through a series of small watercolor paintings, concepts of composition will be explored through painting techniques demonstrated by Kelly Sverduk. This class aims to develop students’ confidence in composing and painting a watercolor study.

Color Pencil II: Applications

Fridays, May 17, 24, 31, June 7 and 14, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Taught by Sarah Saltus, this course focuses on combining the appeal of drawing with the immediacy of color application. Learn to observe color hues and values in color studies and compositions. Prerequisite: Color Pencil I.

All classes require advance registration at adkinsarboretum.org or by calling 410-634-2847.